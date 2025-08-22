Market Analysts see Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Gossamer Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GOSS] gained 11.28% or 0.22 points to close at $2.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4412334 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.01, the shares rose to $2.18 and dropped to $1.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOSS points out that the company has recorded 41.83% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, GOSS reached to a volume of 4412334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOSS stock. On July 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for GOSS shares from 8 to 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for GOSS stock

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.71. With this latest performance, GOSS shares gained by 16.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1500, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1500 for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6300, while it was recorded at 2.0000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1700 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.91% and a Gross Margin at 93.26%. Gossamer Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -344.81%.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gossamer Bio Inc. ( GOSS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -783.37%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -45.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gossamer Bio Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -89.03%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$956827.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.40% and a Quick Ratio of 4.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gossamer Bio Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc go to 5.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]

There are presently around $78.95%, or 81.83%% of GOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 18.09 million shares, which is approximately 7.9979%. ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 13.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.99 million in GOSS stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $$10.59 million in GOSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1986%.