Market Analysts see Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.02%.

Over the last 12 months, GEN stock rose by 13.92%. The one-year Gen Digital Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.71. The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.21 billion, with 616.00 million shares outstanding and 557.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, GEN stock reached a trading volume of 3186226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gen Digital Inc [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $36.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Gen Digital Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 31.39 for the last single week of trading, and 28.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gen Digital Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of 39.27% and a Gross Margin at 75.44%. Gen Digital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.12%.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gen Digital Inc. ( GEN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 27.54%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.76%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gen Digital Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.46%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gen Digital Inc’s (GEN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $170571.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.50% and a Quick Ratio of 0.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gen Digital Inc posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 14.07%.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 88.42%, or 97.56% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66.61 million shares, which is approximately 10.7261%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 53.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in GEN stocks shares.