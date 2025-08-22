Market Analysts see Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] loss -2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $4.15 price per share at the time.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc represents 228.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $946.84 million with the latest information. ULCC stock price has been found in the range of $4.075 to $4.225.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 2926771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $4.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 3.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ULCC stock. On December 11, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ULCC shares from 6 to 8.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for ULCC stock

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.31 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.76% and a Gross Margin at 3.34%. Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.90%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. ( ULCC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -6.63%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s (ULCC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 9.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4283.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.41% and a Quick Ratio of 0.36%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ULCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc go to 50.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]

There are presently around $54.65%, or 107.50%% of ULCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 32.09 million shares, which is approximately 14.3131%. WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 28.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$138.34 million in ULCC stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$37.11 million in ULCC stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3574%.