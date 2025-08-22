Market Analysts see Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [FIS] gaining to $84. Time to buy?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [NYSE: FIS] traded at a low on 2025-08-21, posting a -0.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.55.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3826272 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc stands at 1.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for FIS stock reached $36.33 billion, with 523.00 million shares outstanding and 521.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 3826272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $85.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on FIS stock. On April 21, 2025, analysts increased their price target for FIS shares from 79 to 86.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.72 for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.95, while it was recorded at 69.84 for the last single week of trading, and 78.35 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.87% and a Gross Margin at 36.69%. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.55%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.01%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s (FIS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.92%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3200.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.59%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [FIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc go to 9.25%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc [FIS]

There are presently around $101.26%, or 101.38%% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64.57 million shares, which is approximately 11.6547%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 52.03 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.92 billion in FIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.12 billion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4793%.