JP Morgan slashes price target on Riskified Ltd [RSKD] – find out why.

Riskified Ltd [NYSE: RSKD] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.405 during the day while it closed the day at $4.35.

Riskified Ltd stock has also loss -14.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RSKD stock has declined by -11.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.34% and lost -8.61% year-on date.

The market cap for RSKD stock reached $692.50 million, with 110.42 million shares outstanding and 87.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 576.90K shares, RSKD reached a trading volume of 3253110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSKD shares is $5.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Riskified Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Riskified Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for RSKD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.24.

Riskified Ltd [RSKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.87. With this latest performance, RSKD shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.22 for Riskified Ltd [RSKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Riskified Ltd [RSKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riskified Ltd [RSKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01% and a Gross Margin at 49.75%. Riskified Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.70%.

Riskified Ltd (RSKD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Riskified Ltd. ( RSKD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -10.16%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Riskified Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.94%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Riskified Ltd (RSKD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Riskified Ltd’s (RSKD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$56709.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.24% and a Quick Ratio of 6.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riskified Ltd [RSKD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riskified Ltd posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSKD.

Riskified Ltd [RSKD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $65.30%, or 71.33%% of RSKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSKD stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 9.77 million shares, which is approximately 5.5204%. PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 8.07 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$51.55 million in RSKD stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$34.03 million in RSKD stock with ownership which is approximately 3.0074%.