iSpecimen Inc [ISPC] moved down -29.77: Why It’s Important

iSpecimen Inc [NASDAQ: ISPC] loss -29.77% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time.

iSpecimen Inc represents 5.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.49 million with the latest information. ISPC stock price has been found in the range of $0.79 to $1.5.

If compared to the average trading volume of 219.24K shares, ISPC reached a trading volume of 14777514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPC shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for ISPC stock

iSpecimen Inc [ISPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.44. With this latest performance, ISPC shares dropped by -27.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1127, while it was recorded at 1.0852 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9450 for the last 200 days.

iSpecimen Inc [ISPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.28% and a Gross Margin at 0.34%. iSpecimen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.51%.

iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for iSpecimen Inc. ( ISPC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -303.74%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -113.65%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, iSpecimen Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1181.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on iSpecimen Inc’s (ISPC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.47%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$424583.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.23% and a Quick Ratio of 0.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

iSpecimen Inc [ISPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iSpecimen Inc posted -4.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.4. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISPC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at iSpecimen Inc [ISPC]

There are presently around $1.22 million, or 1.23% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,538 shares, which is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 45,935 shares of the stock; and other institutional investors currently hold approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares.