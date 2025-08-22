Invivyd Inc [IVVD] Revenue clocked in at $46.21 million, down -42.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Invivyd Inc [NASDAQ: IVVD] closed the trading session at $0.53 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4851, while the highest price level was $0.5563.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.20 percent and weekly performance of -33.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, IVVD reached to a volume of 4169926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invivyd Inc [IVVD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVVD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVVD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Invivyd Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $4 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Invivyd Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1 to $4, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IVVD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

IVVD stock trade performance evaluation

Invivyd Inc [IVVD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.95. With this latest performance, IVVD shares dropped by -34.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.14% in the past year of trading.

Invivyd Inc [IVVD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invivyd Inc [IVVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -245.67% and a Gross Margin at 86.23%. Invivyd Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -238.33%.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Invivyd Inc. ( IVVD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -120.08%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -82.65%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Invivyd Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -246.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Invivyd Inc’s (IVVD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1112424.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.33% and a Quick Ratio of 1.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invivyd Inc [IVVD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invivyd Inc posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVVD.

Invivyd Inc [IVVD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $57.50%, or 98.05%% of IVVD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVVD stocks are: MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 11.77 million shares, which is approximately 10.1764%. DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 10.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.05 million in IVVD stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $$10.17 million in IVVD stock with ownership which is approximately 7.999%.