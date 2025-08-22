H.C. Wainwright lifts Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AKBA] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.19 at the close of the session, up 2.24%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc stock is now 114.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKBA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.2 and lowest of $3.1 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.08, which means current price is +109.87% above from all time high which was touched on 07/11/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 2927457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.18 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.39% and a Gross Margin at 71.73%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.91%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s (AKBA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$201546.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.98% and a Quick Ratio of 1.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]

There are presently around 44.81% of AKBA stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11.64 million shares, which is approximately 5.55% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.6 million in AKBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.7 million in AKBA stock with ownership of approximately 2.74%.