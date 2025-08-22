Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV] is -83.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: GWAV] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0856, while the highest price level was $0.122.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.29 percent and weekly performance of -51.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -68.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, GWAV reached to a volume of 22210594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWAV shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

GWAV stock trade performance evaluation

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.76. With this latest performance, GWAV shares dropped by -68.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0221, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0212 for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2050, while it was recorded at 0.1581 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3166 for the last 200 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.49% and a Gross Margin at 16.96%. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -301.50%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. ( GWAV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -147.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -43.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -239.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s (GWAV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$558055.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.36% and a Quick Ratio of 0.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $2.20%, or 2.53%% of GWAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWAV stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1.23 million shares, which is approximately 23.5219%. SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.41 million in GWAV stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$55107.0 in GWAV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5953%.