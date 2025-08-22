Gogo Inc [GOGO] Revenue clocked in at $694.67 million, up 32.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Gogo Inc [NASDAQ: GOGO] loss -9.28% or -1.14 points to close at $11.15 with a heavy trading volume of 5568875 shares.

It opened the trading session at $12.13, the shares rose to $12.18 and dropped to $11.105, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOGO points out that the company has recorded 41.50% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, GOGO reached to a volume of 5568875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gogo Inc [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gogo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on GOGO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGO in the course of the last twelve months was 36.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for GOGO stock

Gogo Inc [GOGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, GOGO shares dropped by -32.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.74 for Gogo Inc [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc [GOGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.25% and a Gross Margin at 45.21%. Gogo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.05%.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gogo Inc. ( GOGO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.39%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gogo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gogo Inc’s (GOGO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 8.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gogo Inc. (GOGO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9202.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.71% and a Quick Ratio of 1.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Gogo Inc [GOGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc go to 106.98%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gogo Inc [GOGO]

There are presently around $77.00%, or 102.07%% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 31.74 million shares, which is approximately 24.7391%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 9.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$94.73 million in GOGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$55.15 million in GOGO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4684%.