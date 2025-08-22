Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW] moved down -5.51: Why It’s Important

Garden Stage Ltd [NASDAQ: GSIW] price plunged by -5.51 percent to reach at -$0.01.

A sum of 6128110 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.40M shares. Garden Stage Ltd shares reached a high of $0.1053 and dropped to a low of $0.0931 until finishing in the latest session at $0.1.

Guru’s Opinion on Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GSIW Stock Performance Analysis:

Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.04. With this latest performance, GSIW shares dropped by -42.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0333, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0771 for Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8688, while it was recorded at 0.1121 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6584 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Garden Stage Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.72% and a Gross Margin at 71.04%. Garden Stage Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.79%.

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Garden Stage Ltd. ( GSIW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -54.05%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -26.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Garden Stage Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -63.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Garden Stage Ltd’s (GSIW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Garden Stage Ltd. (GSIW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$32352.94 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.51% and a Quick Ratio of 1.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $9.79%, or 17.28%% of GSIW stock, in the hands of institutional investors.