Frontline Plc [FRO] moved up 6.62: Why It’s Important

Frontline Plc [NYSE: FRO] closed the trading session at $20.3 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.45, while the highest price level was $20.31.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.22 percent and weekly performance of 9.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 3821195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontline Plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $24.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Frontline Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Frontline Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on FRO stock. On January 09, 2024, analysts increased their price target for FRO shares from 17 to 26.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline Plc [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.67 for Frontline Plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Plc [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Plc [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.16% and a Gross Margin at 30.98%. Frontline Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.32%.

Frontline Plc (FRO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Frontline Plc. ( FRO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.79%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Frontline Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.13%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Frontline Plc (FRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Frontline Plc’s (FRO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Frontline Plc (FRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Frontline Plc. (FRO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4094705.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.82% and a Quick Ratio of 1.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Frontline Plc [FRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontline Plc posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontline Plc go to 18.23%.

Frontline Plc [FRO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $33.54%, or 52.23%% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 6.7 million shares, which is approximately 3.0103%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$138.52 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$135.19 million in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3573%.