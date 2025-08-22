For Xcel Energy, Inc [XEL], Analyst sees a rise to $72. What next?

Xcel Energy, Inc [NASDAQ: XEL] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $73.68 during the day while it closed the day at $73.16.

Xcel Energy, Inc stock has also gained 1.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XEL stock has inclined by 4.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.54% and gained 21.63% year-on date.

The market cap for XEL stock reached $43.27 billion, with 591.20 million shares outstanding and 590.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3041730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $78.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Xcel Energy, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $69 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $76, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on XEL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

Xcel Energy, Inc [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.35% in the past year of trading.

Xcel Energy, Inc [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.32, while it was recorded at 72.74 for the last single week of trading, and 69.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy, Inc [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.22% and a Gross Margin at 22.81%. Xcel Energy, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.84%.

According to recent financial data for Xcel Energy, Inc. ( XEL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.65%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Xcel Energy, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Xcel Energy, Inc’s (XEL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $181898.07 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.96% and a Quick Ratio of 0.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xcel Energy, Inc posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy, Inc go to 8.55%.

There are presently around $90.59%, or 90.76% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72.23 million shares, which is approximately 12.967% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 45.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in XEL stocks shares.