For JFrog Ltd [FROG], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

JFrog Ltd [NASDAQ: FROG] jumped around 2.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $46.89 at the close of the session, up 5.02%.

JFrog Ltd stock is now 70.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FROG Stock saw the intraday high of $46.94 and lowest of $44.3773 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.64, which means current price is +73.67% above from all time high which was touched on 08/21/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, FROG reached a trading volume of 2960840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JFrog Ltd [FROG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $52.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $30 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2024, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on FROG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for FROG in the course of the last twelve months was 39.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.07.

How has FROG stock performed recently?

JFrog Ltd [FROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, FROG shares gained by 11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.98 for JFrog Ltd [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.31, while it was recorded at 45.25 for the last single week of trading, and 36.37 for the last 200 days.

JFrog Ltd [FROG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.71% and a Gross Margin at 74.47%. JFrog Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18%.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for JFrog Ltd. ( FROG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.15%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, JFrog Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on JFrog Ltd’s (FROG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$53950.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.07% and a Quick Ratio of 2.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for JFrog Ltd [FROG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JFrog Ltd posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FROG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFrog Ltd go to 18.23%.

Insider trade positions for JFrog Ltd [FROG]

There are presently around $77.03%, or 88.84%% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7.98 million shares, which is approximately 7.3272%. OPTIMUS PRIME FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., holding 3.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$145.98 million in FROG stocks shares; and OPTIMUS PRIME FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., currently with $$115.79 million in FROG stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8305%.