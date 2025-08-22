For Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Bilibili Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BILI] slipped around -1.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.76 at the close of the session, down -6.11%.

Bilibili Inc ADR stock is now 66.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BILI Stock saw the intraday high of $24.37 and lowest of $23.405 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.77, which means current price is +64.20% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 7304757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $26.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BILI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36.

How has BILI stock performed recently?

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.89 for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 24.87 for the last single week of trading, and 19.86 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.80% and a Gross Margin at 34.46%. Bilibili Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.15%.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bilibili Inc ADR. ( BILI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4.29%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bilibili Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bilibili Inc ADR’s (BILI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bilibili Inc ADR. (BILI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$10370.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.36% and a Quick Ratio of 1.36%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc ADR posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI.

Insider trade positions for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]

There are presently around $12.02%, or 12.02%% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 23.32 million shares, which is approximately 5.6012%. YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 12.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$195.61 million in BILI stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$109.16 million in BILI stock with ownership which is approximately 1.6984%.