For Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD], Analyst sees a rise to $108. What next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FOLD] price surged by 2.70 percent to reach at $0.2.

A sum of 3421071 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.66M shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $7.635 and dropped to a low of $7.31 until finishing in the latest session at $7.6.

The one-year FOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.77. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $16.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $17 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 20.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.15. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.39% and a Gross Margin at 88.98%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. ( FOLD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -22.62%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s (FOLD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$76352.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.21% and a Quick Ratio of 2.29%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

FOLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOLD.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 105.50% of FOLD stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.59 million shares, which is approximately 9.41%. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 28.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.33 million in FOLD stocks shares.