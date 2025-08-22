Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] moved down -8.56: Why It’s Important

Fluence Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FLNC] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.5 during the day while it closed the day at $6.84.

Fluence Energy Inc stock has also loss -9.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLNC stock has inclined by 36.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.07% and lost -62.02% year-on date.

The market cap for FLNC stock reached $1.25 billion, with 130.86 million shares outstanding and 75.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, FLNC reached a trading volume of 5116137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Fluence Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLNC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

FLNC stock trade performance evaluation

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, FLNC shares dropped by -27.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.62 for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.73 for the last 200 days.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.98% and a Gross Margin at 12.20%. Fluence Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75%.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fluence Energy Inc. ( FLNC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4.45%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fluence Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.29%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fluence Energy Inc’s (FLNC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$11548.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.64% and a Quick Ratio of 0.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluence Energy Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluence Energy Inc go to 29.89%.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $83.72%, or 121.05%% of FLNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: SIEMENS AG with ownership of 39.74 million shares, which is approximately 31.0672%. SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V, holding 11.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$203.94 million in FLNC stocks shares; and SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V, currently with $$105.74 million in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7675%.