Fiserv, Inc [FI] fell -16.62% so far this year. What now?

Fiserv, Inc [NYSE: FI] price surged by 0.03 percent to reach at $0.04.

A sum of 3554525 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.49M shares. Fiserv, Inc shares reached a high of $140.17 and dropped to a low of $137.85 until finishing in the latest session at $140.0.

The one-year FI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.94. The average equity rating for FI stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv, Inc [FI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FI shares is $184.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FI stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Fiserv, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Fiserv, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $181, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on FI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for FI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

FI Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv, Inc [FI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, FI shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.75 for Fiserv, Inc [FI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.67, while it was recorded at 138.57 for the last single week of trading, and 192.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv, Inc [FI] shares currently have an operating margin of 30.05% and a Gross Margin at 61.14%. Fiserv, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.01%.

Fiserv, Inc (FI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fiserv, Inc. ( FI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.66%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fiserv, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fiserv, Inc (FI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fiserv, Inc’s (FI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $88947.37 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 1.09%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

FI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv, Inc posted 2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv, Inc go to 16.16%.

Fiserv, Inc [FI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $92.07%, or 92.73%% of FI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50.03 million shares, which is approximately 8.586%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 39.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.85 billion in FI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.63 billion in FI stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4861%.