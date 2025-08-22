Erste Group slashes price target on International Business Machines Corp [IBM] – find out why.

International Business Machines Corp [NYSE: IBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.97%.

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock rose by 8.90%. The one-year International Business Machines Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.5. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $223.01 billion, with 931.52 million shares outstanding and 930.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 2984666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corp [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $286.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2025, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corp [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.29 for International Business Machines Corp [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.13, while it was recorded at 240.48 for the last single week of trading, and 247.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corp [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.53% and a Gross Margin at 56.94%. International Business Machines Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.11%.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for International Business Machines Corp. ( IBM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.73%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, International Business Machines Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on International Business Machines Corp’s (IBM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $19870.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.88% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

IBM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corp posted 2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corp go to 7.21%.

International Business Machines Corp [IBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $65.25%, or 65.33%% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89.13 million shares, which is approximately 9.6855%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 75.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$13.04 billion in IBM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$9.42 billion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9189%.