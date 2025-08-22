Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] is -6.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinor ASA ADR [NYSE: EQNR] price surged by 2.42 percent to reach at $0.59.

A sum of 4309939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. Equinor ASA ADR shares reached a high of $25.04 and dropped to a low of $24.58 until finishing in the latest session at $24.97.

The one-year EQNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.95. The average equity rating for EQNR stock is currently 2.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $28.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

EQNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.58 for Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.68, while it was recorded at 24.43 for the last single week of trading, and 24.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinor ASA ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.73% and a Gross Margin at 28.88%. Equinor ASA ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.72%.

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Equinor ASA ADR. ( EQNR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.22%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Equinor ASA ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Equinor ASA ADR’s (EQNR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.82%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Equinor ASA ADR. (EQNR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $327171.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.23% and a Quick Ratio of 1.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EQNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA ADR go to -0.02%.

Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

