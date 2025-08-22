Emerson Radio Corp [MSN] Stock trading around $0.44 per share: What’s Next?

Emerson Radio Corp [AMEX: MSN] price surged by 33.97 percent to reach at $0.11.

A sum of 4880768 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 37.57K shares. Emerson Radio Corp shares reached a high of $0.51 and dropped to a low of $0.38 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Radio Corp [MSN]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

MSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Radio Corp [MSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, MSN shares dropped by -1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0605, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0429 for Emerson Radio Corp [MSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4101, while it was recorded at 0.4332 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4363 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Radio Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Radio Corp [MSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.56% and a Gross Margin at 7.00%. Emerson Radio Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.84%.

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Emerson Radio Corp. ( MSN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -21.52%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Emerson Radio Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -23.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Emerson Radio Corp’s (MSN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$213478.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.49% and a Quick Ratio of 6.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Radio Corp posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSN.

Emerson Radio Corp [MSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $4.17%, or 15.11%% of MSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 0.73 million shares, which is approximately 3.4776%. BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 72100.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$42539.0 in MSN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$31827.0 in MSN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2564%.