Emerson Electric Co [EMR] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $127

Emerson Electric Co [NYSE: EMR] loss -0.61% or -0.8 points to close at $130.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3035739 shares.

It opened the trading session at $130.41, the shares rose to $131.32 and dropped to $129.9, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMR points out that the company has recorded 4.28% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 3035739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $152.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EMR stock. On March 10, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 135 to 110.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.87 for Emerson Electric Co [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.68, while it was recorded at 131.23 for the last single week of trading, and 123.66 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.76% and a Gross Margin at 47.38%. Emerson Electric Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.92%.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.86%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Emerson Electric Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Emerson Electric Co’s (EMR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $36301.37 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.85% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Emerson Electric Co [EMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co go to 9.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Emerson Electric Co [EMR]

There are presently around $83.96%, or 84.20%% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52.57 million shares, which is approximately 9.1914%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 35.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.89 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.68 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2494%.