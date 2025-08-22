Educational Development Corp [EDUC] is -50.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Educational Development Corp [NASDAQ: EDUC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.056 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05.

Educational Development Corp stock has also loss -2.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDUC stock has declined by -19.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.37% and lost -50.35% year-on date.

The market cap for EDUC stock reached $9.01 million, with 8.58 million shares outstanding and 6.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.28K shares, EDUC reached a trading volume of 2361985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Educational Development Corp [EDUC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDUC shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDUC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

EDUC stock trade performance evaluation

Educational Development Corp [EDUC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, EDUC shares dropped by -19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDUC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0637, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0712 for Educational Development Corp [EDUC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2857, while it was recorded at 1.0784 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4633 for the last 200 days.

Educational Development Corp [EDUC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Educational Development Corp [EDUC] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.28% and a Gross Margin at 59.75%. Educational Development Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.16%.

Educational Development Corp (EDUC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Educational Development Corp. ( EDUC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.07%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Educational Development Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Educational Development Corp (EDUC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Educational Development Corp’s (EDUC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$60963.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.35% and a Quick Ratio of 0.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Educational Development Corp [EDUC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $22.79%, or 30.33%% of EDUC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDUC stocks are: NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 0.75 million shares, which is approximately 9.0725%. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 0.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.04 million in EDUC stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $$0.43 million in EDUC stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8094%.