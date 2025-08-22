ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA] is -87.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ECD Automotive Design Inc [NASDAQ: ECDA] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, down -5.26%.

ECD Automotive Design Inc stock is now -87.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ECDA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1509 and lowest of $0.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.32, which means current price is +5.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.98M shares, ECDA reached a trading volume of 3495689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECDA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has ECDA stock performed recently?

ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, ECDA shares dropped by -44.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.54.

ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.77% and a Gross Margin at 21.30%. ECD Automotive Design Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.28%.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ECD Automotive Design Inc. (ECDA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$122857.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.58% and a Quick Ratio of 0.09%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA]

There are presently around $1.35%, or 2.97%% of ECDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECDA stocks are: ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 77801.0 shares, which is approximately 0.2433%. OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 75000.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$90750.0 in ECDA stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $$90750.0 in ECDA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2345%.