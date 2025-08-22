Dexcom Inc [DXCM] gain 3.77% so far this year. What now?

Dexcom Inc [NASDAQ: DXCM] plunged by -$1.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $81.93 during the day while it closed the day at $80.62.

Dexcom Inc stock has also gained 0.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DXCM stock has declined by -5.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.76% and gained 3.77% year-on date.

The market cap for DXCM stock reached $31.62 billion, with 392.20 million shares outstanding and 386.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 3433101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dexcom Inc [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $103.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Dexcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Dexcom Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DXCM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 55.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.85, while it was recorded at 80.99 for the last single week of trading, and 79.69 for the last 200 days.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dexcom Inc [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.98% and a Gross Margin at 58.77%. Dexcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.29%.

According to recent financial data for Dexcom Inc. ( DXCM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.83%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dexcom Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Dexcom Inc’s (DXCM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $55485.44 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.52% and a Quick Ratio of 1.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dexcom Inc [DXCM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dexcom Inc posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dexcom Inc go to 24.60%.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $97.55%, or 97.96%% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46.51 million shares, which is approximately 11.6516%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 34.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in DXCM stocks shares.