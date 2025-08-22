Critical Metals Corp [CRML] Stock trading around $5.87 per share: What’s Next?

Critical Metals Corp [NASDAQ: CRML] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.87 at the close of the session, up 1.21%.

Critical Metals Corp stock is now -41.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRML Stock saw the intraday high of $6.0999 and lowest of $5.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.89, which means current price is +377.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, CRML reached a trading volume of 5617683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Critical Metals Corp [CRML]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CRML stock performed recently?

Critical Metals Corp [CRML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, CRML shares gained by 29.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Critical Metals Corp. ( CRML), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -303.62%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -175.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Critical Metals Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -217.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Critical Metals Corp’s (CRML) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$40007500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Critical Metals Corp [CRML]

There are presently around 11.26% of CRML stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRML stocks are: CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with ownership of 1.25 million shares. BLACKROCK INC., holding 0.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 million in CRML stocks shares.