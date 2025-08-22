Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [CBRL] Revenue clocked in at $3.51 billion, up 33.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [NASDAQ: CBRL] slipped around -4.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $54.8 at the close of the session, down -7.15%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc stock is now 33.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBRL Stock saw the intraday high of $56.845 and lowest of $50.2671 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.93, which means current price is +61.87% above from all time high which was touched on 07/23/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 999.86K shares, CBRL reached a trading volume of 4690480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [CBRL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRL shares is $55.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $46 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CBRL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.26.

How has CBRL stock performed recently?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [CBRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.39. With this latest performance, CBRL shares dropped by -23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.94 for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [CBRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.92, while it was recorded at 59.24 for the last single week of trading, and 52.82 for the last 200 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [CBRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [CBRL] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.20% and a Gross Margin at 8.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.65%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. ( CBRL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.90%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s (CBRL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $744.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.65% and a Quick Ratio of 0.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [CBRL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc go to 3.29%.

Insider trade positions for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc [CBRL]

There are presently around $116.44%, or 118.08%% of CBRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3.45 million shares, which is approximately 15.533%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$110.62 million in CBRL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$84.32 million in CBRL stock with ownership which is approximately 9.008%.