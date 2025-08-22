Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] Revenue clocked in at $551.09 million, down -19.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [NYSE: CWAN] traded at a high on 2025-08-21, posting a 0.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.6.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4113600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.65%.

The market cap for CWAN stock reached $5.73 billion, with 287.64 million shares outstanding and 275.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, CWAN reached a trading volume of 4113600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWAN shares is $31.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CWAN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWAN in the course of the last twelve months was 67.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.98.

How has CWAN stock performed recently?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, CWAN shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.73 for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.16, while it was recorded at 19.57 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.61% and a Gross Margin at 70.44%. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 73.74%.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. ( CWAN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 34.61%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 22.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.16%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (CWAN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.47%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $212219.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.98% and a Quick Ratio of 1.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc go to 24.51%.

Insider trade positions for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]

There are presently around $99.82%, or 100.67%% of CWAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWAN stocks are: PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 20.25 million shares, which is approximately 9.2729%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$326.1 million in CWAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$325.5 million in CWAN stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0492%.