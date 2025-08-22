Citigroup lifts American International Group Inc [AIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $82.78 during the day while it closed the day at $82.59.

American International Group Inc stock has also gained 2.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIG stock has declined by -0.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.31% and gained 10.96% year-on date.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $45.76 billion, with 559.76 million shares outstanding and 552.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 3459617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $89.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AIG stock. On January 08, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for AIG shares from 83 to 79.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.48.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79

American International Group Inc [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.84%. American International Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.76%.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for American International Group Inc. ( AIG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.61%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, American International Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on American International Group Inc’s (AIG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc [AIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 21.09%.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 95.27% of AIG stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68.08 million shares, which is approximately 8.64% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 57.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in AIG stocks shares.