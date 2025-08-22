Carlyle Group Inc [CG] Stock trading around $62.3 per share: What’s Next?

Carlyle Group Inc [NASDAQ: CG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.02%.

Over the last 12 months, CG stock rose by 23.39%. The one-year Carlyle Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.76. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.53 billion, with 358.96 million shares outstanding and 256.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, CG stock reached a trading volume of 3110178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carlyle Group Inc [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $68.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carlyle Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Carlyle Group Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.39% in the past year of trading.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02%. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.22, while it was recorded at 62.71 for the last single week of trading, and 50.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carlyle Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carlyle Group Inc [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.94% and a Gross Margin at 57.26%. Carlyle Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.14%.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Carlyle Group Inc. ( CG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 23.07%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Carlyle Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Carlyle Group Inc’s (CG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $547826.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.53% and a Quick Ratio of 1.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carlyle Group Inc posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Group Inc go to 13.46%.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $64.98%, or 87.71%% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.34 million shares, which is approximately 6.513%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 22.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$911.7 million in CG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$804.8 million in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5942%.