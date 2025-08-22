Capital One Financial Corp [COF] gain 48.33% so far this year. What now?

Capital One Financial Corp [NYSE: COF] loss -1.26% or -2.7 points to close at $212.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3284698 shares.

It opened the trading session at $213.23, the shares rose to $213.2325 and dropped to $210.6214, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded 3.23% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3284698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $255.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $208, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on COF stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.32.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corp [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.02 for Capital One Financial Corp [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.93, while it was recorded at 214.59 for the last single week of trading, and 191.84 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corp [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corp [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.30%. Capital One Financial Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Capital One Financial Corp. ( COF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.90%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Capital One Financial Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Capital One Financial Corp’s (COF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Capital One Financial Corp [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corp posted 4.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.75. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp go to 21.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Capital One Financial Corp [COF]

There are presently around $87.34%, or 88.96%% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31.21 million shares, which is approximately 8.1468%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.33 billion in COF stocks shares.