Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] moved down -18.55: Why It’s Important

Canadian Solar Inc [NASDAQ: CSIQ] loss -18.55% or -2.36 points to close at $10.39 with a heavy trading volume of 6224871 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.65, the shares rose to $11.12 and dropped to $10.0123, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSIQ points out that the company has recorded -8.50% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, CSIQ reached to a volume of 6224871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Canadian Solar Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CSIQ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.07.

Trading performance analysis for CSIQ stock

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.09. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares dropped by -21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.77 for Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.10% and a Gross Margin at 15.14%. Canadian Solar Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.12%.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Canadian Solar Inc. ( CSIQ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.25%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Canadian Solar Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Canadian Solar Inc’s (CSIQ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.34%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$403.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.03% and a Quick Ratio of 0.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Solar Inc posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc go to 72.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]

There are presently around $41.21%, or 60.52%% of CSIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5.17 million shares, which is approximately 7.7793%. MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 5.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$75.46 million in CSIQ stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $$29.36 million in CSIQ stock with ownership which is approximately 2.9973%.