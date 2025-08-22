Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] Stock trading around $73.23 per share: What’s Next?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] slipped around -1.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $73.23 at the close of the session, down -1.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock is now -8.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CP Stock saw the intraday high of $74.25 and lowest of $73.0 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.72, which means current price is +10.14% above from all time high which was touched on 07/10/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 3836913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $93.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 37.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has CP stock performed recently?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.88, while it was recorded at 74.03 for the last single week of trading, and 76.36 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of 37.00% and a Gross Margin at 39.58%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 28.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited. ( CP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.10%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.88%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s (CP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited. (CP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $148927.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.93% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 13.76%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

There are presently around $75.90%, or 75.99%% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 54.91 million shares, which is approximately 5.8869%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 51.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.04 billion in CP stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$2.81 billion in CP stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8219%.