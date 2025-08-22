Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] Revenue clocked in at $3.19 billion, up 7.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [NYSE: BKD] closed the trading session at $7.32 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.275, while the highest price level was $7.46.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.49 percent and weekly performance of -0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, BKD reached to a volume of 5023812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.75 to $6, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BKD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKD in the course of the last twelve months was 100.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

BKD stock trade performance evaluation

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, BKD shares dropped by -5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.44% and a Gross Margin at 8.09%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.60%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. ( BKD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -108.91%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s (BKD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 52.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$6740.28 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.83% and a Quick Ratio of 0.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $100.58%, or 103.37% of BKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18.68 million shares, which is approximately 8.2353%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.1 million in BKD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.63 million in BKD stock with ownership which is approximately 6.884%.