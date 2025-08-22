Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] Stock trading around $17.8 per share: What’s Next?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [NYSE: BNL] closed the trading session at $17.8 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.552, while the highest price level was $17.88.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.70 percent and weekly performance of 6.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, BNL reached to a volume of 4065504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNL shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Broadstone Net Lease Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.29.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, BNL shares gained by 12.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.54. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.30, while it was recorded at 17.14 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] shares currently have an operating margin of 48.48% and a Gross Margin at 58.14%. Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.83%.

According to recent financial data for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. ( BNL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.32%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s (BNL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1338493.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.29% and a Quick Ratio of 2.29%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc go to -3.51%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $86.30%, or 87.18% of BNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27.66 million shares, which is approximately 14.7573%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.49 million in BNL stocks shares.