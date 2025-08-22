BMO Capital Markets lifts Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vizsla Silver Corp [AMEX: VZLA] price surged by 4.86 percent to reach at $0.16.

A sum of 2935535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.79M shares. Vizsla Silver Corp shares reached a high of $3.465 and dropped to a low of $3.285 until finishing in the latest session at $3.45.

The one-year VZLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.95. The average equity rating for VZLA stock is currently 1.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZLA shares is $4.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vizsla Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Bank Financial raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Vizsla Silver Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on VZLA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, VZLA shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vizsla Silver Corp. ( VZLA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.23%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vizsla Silver Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vizsla Silver Corp’s (VZLA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$62873.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 34.06% and a Quick Ratio of 34.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

VZLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vizsla Silver Corp posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZLA.

Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $49.04%, or 52.51%% of VZLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZLA stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 16.63 million shares, which is approximately 6.9785%. SPROTT INC., holding 15.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$28.17 million in VZLA stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $$9.5 million in VZLA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.2548%.