BCE Inc [BCE] moved down -0.08: Why It’s Important

BCE Inc [NYSE: BCE] loss -0.08% or -0.02 points to close at $25.72 with a heavy trading volume of 3289866 shares.

It opened the trading session at $25.69, the shares rose to $25.78 and dropped to $25.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCE points out that the company has recorded 9.12% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, BCE reached to a volume of 3289866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for BCE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2025, representing the official price target for BCE Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

BCE Inc [BCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, BCE shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.96% in the past year of trading.

BCE Inc [BCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, BCE shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.96% in the past year of trading.

The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.61, while it was recorded at 25.64 for the last single week of trading, and 23.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BCE Inc [BCE] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.51% and a Gross Margin at 30.59%. BCE Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.60%.

According to recent financial data for BCE Inc. ( BCE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.91%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BCE Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on BCE Inc’s (BCE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, BCE Inc. (BCE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6937.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.55% and a Quick Ratio of 0.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BCE Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc go to -2.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BCE Inc [BCE]

There are presently around $45.55%, or 45.58%% of BCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 49.97 million shares, which is approximately 5.4778%. BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 37.53 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.24 billion in BCE stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $$741.58 million in BCE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.5112%.