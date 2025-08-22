Barrington Research lifts ModivCare Inc [MODV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ModivCare Inc [NASDAQ: MODV] traded at a low on 2025-08-21, posting a -69.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15902422 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ModivCare Inc stands at 20.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.47%.

The market cap for MODV stock reached $8.04 million, with 14.35 million shares outstanding and 11.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, MODV reached a trading volume of 15902422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ModivCare Inc [MODV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODV shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for ModivCare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2024, representing the official price target for ModivCare Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $39, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MODV stock. On February 23, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MODV shares from 60 to 40.

How has MODV stock performed recently?

ModivCare Inc [MODV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.07. With this latest performance, MODV shares dropped by -82.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.3859, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.3654 for ModivCare Inc [MODV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9522, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7866 for the last 200 days.

ModivCare Inc [MODV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ModivCare Inc [MODV] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.42% and a Gross Margin at 11.30%. ModivCare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.33%.

ModivCare Inc (MODV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ModivCare Inc. ( MODV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -951.52%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ModivCare Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -23.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ModivCare Inc (MODV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ModivCare Inc. (MODV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$9687.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.78% and a Quick Ratio of 0.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for ModivCare Inc [MODV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ModivCare Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.8. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODV.

Insider trade positions for ModivCare Inc [MODV]

There are presently around $67.86%, or 81.15%% of MODV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MODV stocks are: COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2.98 million shares, which is approximately 20.9802%. NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 1.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$43.76 million in MODV stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $$23.5 million in MODV stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3002%.