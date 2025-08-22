Azitra Inc [AZTR] is -77.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Azitra Inc [AMEX: AZTR] gained 5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $0.95 price per share at the time.

Azitra Inc represents 3.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.35 million with the latest information. AZTR stock price has been found in the range of $0.81 to $0.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 519.01K shares, AZTR reached a trading volume of 8276285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Azitra Inc [AZTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZTR shares is $19.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for AZTR stock

Azitra Inc [AZTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, AZTR shares dropped by -39.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0955, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1069 for Azitra Inc [AZTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4367, while it was recorded at 0.9651 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1545 for the last 200 days.

Azitra Inc (AZTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Azitra Inc. ( AZTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -473.31%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -238.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Azitra Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -373.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Azitra Inc (AZTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Azitra Inc’s (AZTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Azitra Inc. (AZTR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$780000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.24% and a Quick Ratio of 1.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Azitra Inc [AZTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Azitra Inc posted -3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azitra Inc go to 35.36%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Azitra Inc [AZTR]

There are presently around $3.42%, or 3.68%% of AZTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.