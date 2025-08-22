ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI] moved up 10.58: Why It’s Important

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [NASDAQ: ATAI] gained 10.58% on the last trading session, reaching $4.39 price per share at the time.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V represents 212.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $940.94 million with the latest information. ATAI stock price has been found in the range of $3.9114 to $4.5288.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, ATAI reached a trading volume of 6959198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ATAI Life Sciences N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2024, representing the official price target for ATAI Life Sciences N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for ATAI stock

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.48. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.08% in the past year of trading.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.48. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -31987.01% and a Gross Margin at -5.44%. ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38852.87%.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. ( ATAI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -62.43%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -50.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -87.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s (ATAI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2381481.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.02% and a Quick Ratio of 4.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ATAI Life Sciences N.V posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATAI Life Sciences N.V go to 19.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI]

There are presently around 42.59% of ATAI stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATAI stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2.76 million shares, MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2.72 million shares of the stock, and MORGAN STANLEY.