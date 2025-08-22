ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] Stock trading around $14.74 per share: What’s Next?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [NYSE: ARR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.60%.

Over the last 12 months, ARR stock dropped by -21.85%. The one-year ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.95. The average equity rating for ARR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.66 billion, with 112.56 million shares outstanding and 112.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ARR stock reached a trading volume of 3014767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2025, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

ARR Stock Performance Analysis:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.31 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 14.84 for the last single week of trading, and 17.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] shares currently have an operating margin of 69.24% and a Gross Margin at 95.30%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.43%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ( ARR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.04%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.46%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s (ARR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.72%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2041500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 1.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ARR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc go to -8.56%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 41.01% of ARR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8.44 million shares, which is approximately 17.31% of the total. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.72 million in ARR stocks shares.