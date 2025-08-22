Aptorum Group Ltd [APM] is 33.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aptorum Group Ltd [NASDAQ: APM] gained 234.65% on the last trading session, reaching $4.25 price per share at the time.

Aptorum Group Ltd represents 7.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.35 million with the latest information. APM stock price has been found in the range of $2.4 to $4.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, APM reached a trading volume of 391022673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aptorum Group Ltd [APM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APM shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for APM stock

Aptorum Group Ltd [APM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 191.10. With this latest performance, APM shares gained by 120.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 282.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.4800, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.3300 for Aptorum Group Ltd [APM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3400, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1000 for the last 200 days.

Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Aptorum Group Ltd. ( APM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -18.56%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -23.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Aptorum Group Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -20.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Aptorum Group Ltd’s (APM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Aptorum Group Ltd. (APM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4270000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.22% and a Quick Ratio of 0.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aptorum Group Ltd [APM]

There are presently around $0.72%, or 0.89%% of APM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.