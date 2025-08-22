American Electric Power Company Inc [AEP] moved down -0.36: Why It’s Important

American Electric Power Company Inc [NASDAQ: AEP] slipped around -0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $113.14 at the close of the session, down -0.36%.

American Electric Power Company Inc stock is now 15.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEP Stock saw the intraday high of $113.87 and lowest of $113.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.36, which means current price is +25.84% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 3112108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Electric Power Company Inc [AEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $116.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2025, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $104, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on AEP stock. On December 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AEP shares from 105 to 102.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has AEP stock performed recently?

American Electric Power Company Inc [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.57, while it was recorded at 112.41 for the last single week of trading, and 102.41 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc [AEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of 25.69% and a Gross Margin at 33.24%. American Electric Power Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.45%.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for American Electric Power Company Inc. ( AEP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.03%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.52%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, American Electric Power Company Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc’s (AEP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $223515.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.55% and a Quick Ratio of 0.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc [AEP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc go to 6.47%.

Insider trade positions for American Electric Power Company Inc [AEP]

There are presently around $85.31%, or 85.33%% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50.09 million shares, which is approximately 9.4701%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 45.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.99 billion in AEP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.26 billion in AEP stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8758%.