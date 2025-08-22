Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] Stock trading around $1.12 per share: What’s Next?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ALLO] traded at a high on 2025-08-21, posting a 5.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.12.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3465864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allogene Therapeutics Inc stands at 8.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.13%.

The market cap for ALLO stock reached $248.50 million, with 220.13 million shares outstanding and 151.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 3465864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $7.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ALLO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.42% in the past year of trading.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. ( ALLO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -55.12%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -42.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -55.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s (ALLO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1034541.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.92% and a Quick Ratio of 8.92%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc go to 12.74%.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]

There are presently around $74.49%, or 90.24% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31.26 million shares, which is approximately 16.4491%. TPG GP A, LLC, holding 18.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.61 million in ALLO stocks shares; and TPG GP A, LLC, currently with $38.32 million in ALLO stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6544%.