Aflac Inc [AFL] gain 2.83% so far this year. What now?

Aflac Inc [NYSE: AFL] jumped around 0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $108.19 at the close of the session, up 0.27%.

Aflac Inc stock is now 2.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFL Stock saw the intraday high of $108.54 and lowest of $107.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.50, which means current price is +11.59% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3395433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Inc [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $106.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aflac Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Aflac Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on AFL stock. On January 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 76 to 78.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.33.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Inc [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.72 for Aflac Inc [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.90, while it was recorded at 106.82 for the last single week of trading, and 105.39 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Inc [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Inc [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.35%. Aflac Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.32%.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Aflac Inc. ( AFL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.15%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.99%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Aflac Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Aflac Inc’s (AFL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Aflac Inc [AFL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Inc posted 2.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.48. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Inc go to 2.13%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Inc [AFL]

There are presently around $59.73%, or 66.76%% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. with ownership of 52.3 million shares, which is approximately 9.2636%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.57 billion in AFL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$3.58 billion in AFL stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0955%.