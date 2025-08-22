Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] Revenue clocked in at $13.82 million, up 363.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Aeva Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: AEVA] traded at a high on 2025-08-21, posting a 3.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.9.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3578746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aeva Technologies Inc stands at 6.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.18%.

The market cap for AEVA stock reached $782.95 million, with 55.43 million shares outstanding and 38.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, AEVA reached a trading volume of 3578746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEVA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $5 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Aeva Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEVA stock.

How has AEVA stock performed recently?

Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, AEVA shares dropped by -44.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.04 for Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.28, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -994.26% and a Gross Margin at -28.64%. Aeva Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2178.31%.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1091123.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.65% and a Quick Ratio of 0.60%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeva Technologies Inc posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc go to 11.26%.

Insider trade positions for Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]

There are presently around $64.41%, or 78.68%% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 10.38 million shares, which is approximately 19.5854%. CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC, holding 3.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.32 million in AEVA stocks shares; and CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC, currently with $$8.78 million in AEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5712%.