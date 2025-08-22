Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain 17.96% so far this year. What now?

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] traded at a low on 2025-08-21, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $132.0.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3975491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abbott Laboratories stands at 1.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for ABT stock reached $229.74 billion, with 1.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.73 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 3975491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $142.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ABT stock performed recently?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.64 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.26, while it was recorded at 131.54 for the last single week of trading, and 126.83 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.56% and a Gross Margin at 51.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 32.33%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Abbott Laboratories. ( ABT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 31.01%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 17.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Abbott Laboratories’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Abbott Laboratories. (ABT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $122280.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.82% and a Quick Ratio of 1.30%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbott Laboratories posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 10.32%.

Insider trade positions for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

There are presently around $80.83%, or 81.28%% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 166.35 million shares, which is approximately 9.5932%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 131.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$13.63 billion in ABT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.73 billion in ABT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2903%.