Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] moved down -4.83: Why It’s Important

Xerox Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: XRX] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -4.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3615409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xerox Holdings Corp stands at 4.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.74%.

The market cap for XRX stock reached $520.93 million, with 125.81 million shares outstanding and 116.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 3615409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on XRX stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for XRX shares from 23 to 20.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 1.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XRX stock performed recently?

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.53

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.09% and a Gross Margin at 28.33%. Xerox Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.26%.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Xerox Holdings Corp. ( XRX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -72.72%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -15.49%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Xerox Holdings Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -28.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Xerox Holdings Corp’s (XRX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$85476.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.46% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corp posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.26. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corp go to 25.12%.

Insider trade positions for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]

There are presently around $95.52%, or 103.59% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.49 million shares, VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.64 million shares of the stock