Wolfe Research slashes price target on StandardAero Inc [SARO] – find out why.

StandardAero Inc [NYSE: SARO] loss -4.05% on the last trading session, reaching $27.02 price per share at the time.

StandardAero Inc represents 334.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.04 billion with the latest information. SARO stock price has been found in the range of $25.77 to $27.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, SARO reached a trading volume of 5291673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StandardAero Inc [SARO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SARO shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SARO stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for StandardAero Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2024, representing the official price target for StandardAero Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SARO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for SARO stock

StandardAero Inc [SARO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, SARO shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SARO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.86 for StandardAero Inc [SARO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.61, while it was recorded at 27.95 for the last single week of trading, and 27.76 for the last 200 days.

StandardAero Inc [SARO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StandardAero Inc [SARO] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.74% and a Gross Margin at 13.25%. StandardAero Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.37%.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for StandardAero Inc. ( SARO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.25%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, StandardAero Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.65%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on StandardAero Inc’s (SARO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, StandardAero Inc. (SARO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $17277.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.15% and a Quick Ratio of 1.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at StandardAero Inc [SARO]

There are presently around $100.32%, or 100.78%% of SARO stock, in the hands of institutional investors.