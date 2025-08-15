Wolfe Research lifts Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hayward Holdings Inc [NYSE: HAYW] slipped around -0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.2 at the close of the session, down -1.88%.

Hayward Holdings Inc stock is now 16.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAYW Stock saw the intraday high of $16.3 and lowest of $16.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.87, which means current price is +45.95% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 3627733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $16.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc stock. On January 11, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HAYW shares from 15 to 14.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.06.

How has HAYW stock performed recently?

Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.42 for Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 15.78 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.63% and a Gross Margin at 48.35%. Hayward Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.04%.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hayward Holdings Inc. ( HAYW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.13%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hayward Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc’s (HAYW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $62677.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.84% and a Quick Ratio of 2.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hayward Holdings Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAYW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hayward Holdings Inc go to 10.42%.

Insider trade positions for Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]

There are presently around $100.58%, or 102.82%% of HAYW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 71.54 million shares, which is approximately 33.2866%. FMR LLC, holding 26.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$323.72 million in HAYW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$196.58 million in HAYW stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4363%.